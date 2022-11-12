Blessing Hospital recognized for organ donor awareness efforts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital and their Life Team were awarded Platinum recognition Friday morning by the Health Resources and Services Administration as well as Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

The award was given due to Blessing’s efforts to raise awareness and help educate the public about the importance of organ and tissue donation.

Blessing was one of 23 regional hospitals that received the award recognition.

Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network President and CEO Dr. Harry Wilkins said Blessing’s impact is important due to the huge need of organ donations across the country.

“There’s a huge waiting list for people in need of hearts, kidneys, lungs, livers... over 100,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ,” Wilkins said. “So, the idea is that there’s many more people in need of an organ than there are organs available.”

This is the second year in a row that Blessing has received the award.

Life Team Chair Shanna Winter said raising awareness is a constant goal of the team.

“We’ve worked very hard in the past several years to make sure that our facility and our community knows about the importance of organ and tissue donation and what that means for our patients,” said Winter.

Honoring National Donor Sabbath

After the award was given, the ceremony continued inside the hospital chapel to commemorate the National Donor Sabbath.

The sabbath is held every year two weekends before Thanksgiving, running this year from Nov. 11 to 13.

Hospital chaplain Tracy Armstrong said many people are impacted by organ donation in one way or another.

She said Friday’s service honored the gift of life, giving and generosity that surrounds the decision to become an organ donor.

“I think it’s a chance for us to say thank you, it’s a chance for us to remember, it’s a chance for us to take time, and celebrate in a meaningful and what I would call holy way,” Armstrong said.

