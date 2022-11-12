Craft and Christmas Market brings crowds

Dozens of vendors filled the Oakley-Lindsay Center with regular and holiday themed arts and...
Dozens of vendors filled the Oakley-Lindsay Center with regular and holiday themed arts and crafts.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Holiday spirit was on full display Saturday afternoon at the Oakley-Lindsay Center where the annual Craft and Christmas Market returned.

There was something for everyone at the market, including: gifts, decorations, clothing, food, toys, jewelry and more.

Event coordinator Jodi Bliven said the turnout so far has been great, and she is thankful for the full house of vendors coming out to help make the market a success.

“We have 77 vendors, we are full. We do not have room for another vendor, as a matter of fact I had to turn vendors away unfortunately,” said Bliven.

She said everyone seemed to be having fun doing some holiday shopping.

“There’s a lot of items going out the door,” said Bliven.

The market continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person, or $2 a person with a canned good donation to the Salvation Army.

Children 8 years old and under get in for free.

