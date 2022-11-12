Hannibal church distributing free hygiene supplies, hot meals Saturday

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the population of people in need increases in Hannibal, a local church is stepping up to give them hygiene supplies and a hot meal.

Friday night, patrons and volunteers with New Life Pentecostal Church organized 100 donation boxes full of things like detergent and toothbrushes. The pastor, Michael Niffen, said it’s all in an effort to give back to families in need.

“Before I met my husband, I was a single mom that worked a job to raise two small children,” said Amy Barnhart, the youth pastor’s wife.

Barnhart used to be homeless. She said she knows how difficult it can be to afford necessities.

“I feel for them because I lived that,” Barnhart said. “And I happened to be homeless at the same time winter was coming on.”

That’s why Barnhart and her church is holding a Community Support Day on Nov. 12.

They will be distributing boxes of non-perishable items that can’t be purchased with food stamps, like toothbrushes, shampoo, and deodorant. Anyone who is homeless, gets food stamps, has Medicaid or is on the WIC nutrition program can get a box, winter clothes, and hot food.

“We will be serving chili and sandwiches to anyone that comes,” Niffen said. “Again, there’s absolutely no cost. It’s just a way to help those in need.”

Niffen said there is an increased need to help people facing hardship in Hannibal.

“The need has been here for a long time, but I think the need will continue,” Niffen said. “These are tough times and so we want to help as much as we can.”

The church had to close their food pantry in September due to financial issues and a lack of volunteers and food to distribute, so the Community Support Day is a different way the church is giving back.

“This is beneficial for them because we are able to, what they can’t get on food stamps, they can come here and get as a paper good,” Barnhart said.

Niffen said they are in need of trash bags, cleaning supplies and more volunteers for Saturday’s event.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 75 Terrel Lane in Hannibal.

To get involved, call the church at 573-221-3990.

