New additions brought to Illinois Veterans Home

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A dedication was held at the Illinois Veterans’ Home on Friday morning for a project that’s brought several new additions around the campus.

The project, called Cherish the Moments, has brought dozens of new benches, picnic tables, outdoor games, paint jobs, a new fountain, signage and more.

Residents Linda King and Cathy Shanks started the project back in 2020.

King, who frequents Deer Park with her children, noticed the benches were rusted out.

She put out a Facebook post asking the community to sponsor 10 new benches and the post went unexpectedly viral.

“The project just evolved from there,” King said. “That first weekend we had over 100 responses from near and far.”

Shanks said there are 21 picnic tables, seven signs, and iron fencing around Deer Park.

Teresa Pickle, with the Illinois Veterans’ Home, said they would like to keep the ball rolling for their next dream project to restore the mansion that will cost $1 million.

