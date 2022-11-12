Quincy children’s museum opens satellite experience

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Town Center has a new place for kids to have some fun while parents are shopping through the holiday season.

The Satellite Experience of the Quincy Children’s Museum opened at 10 a.m., Friday morning, following a brief opening check presentation.

Experience sponsor Sturhahn Jewelers gave $5,000 to the museum to help fund the experience.

Sturhahn Jewelers President Sarah Stegeman said helping the museum is a great way to celebrate their 111th anniversary while giving back to the community.

“Every year for our anniversary we look for local organizations that need a little bit of help so that we can help the community in different ways,” said Stegeman. “This is the organization we chose this year, to help them bring the sock skating rink to the Quincy Town Center because they can bring joy to children this holiday season.”

Adults got in on the fun on the skating rink which is on loan from the KIDZEUM of Health and Science. (WGEM)

The museum’s executive director Amy Peters said they were thankful for the support from Sturhahn and all the other sponsors.

“Wrapping up our founding 50 campaign a couple months ago and then having donations and grants and supporters like this continue to fund projects and initiatives... there’s no words to express how grateful I personally am,” said Peters.

She said the experience will not only provide some fun, but may also help drive more people to the town center.

“Some of these families may be visiting here for the first time in a long time, some of them may be frequent fliers of the town center,” Peters said. “But it’ll be nice to have this as an option for families to come visit here in the community.”

More than 160 people have already registered to visit the museum during the first week.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends for the next six weeks.

Visitors going during the first week are asked to register online.

More information about the children’s museum can be found here.

