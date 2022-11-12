Quincy children’s museum opens satellite experience

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Town Center has a new place for kids to have some fun while parents are shopping through the holiday season.

The Satellite Experience of the Quincy Children’s Museum opened at 10 a.m., Friday morning, following a brief opening check presentation.

Experience sponsor Sturhahn Jewelers gave $5,000 to the museum to help fund the experience.

Sturhahn Jewelers President Sarah Stegeman said helping the museum is a great way to celebrate their 111th anniversary while giving back to the community.

“Every year for our anniversary we look for local organizations that need a little bit of help so that we can help the community in different ways,” said Stegeman. “This is the organization we chose this year, to help them bring the sock skating rink to the Quincy Town Center because they can bring joy to children this holiday season.”

Adults got in on the fun on the skating rink which is on loan from the KIDZEUM of Health and...
Adults got in on the fun on the skating rink which is on loan from the KIDZEUM of Health and Science.(WGEM)

The museum’s executive director Amy Peters said they were thankful for the support from Sturhahn and all the other sponsors.

“Wrapping up our founding 50 campaign a couple months ago and then having donations and grants and supporters like this continue to fund projects and initiatives... there’s no words to express how grateful I personally am,” said Peters.

She said the experience will not only provide some fun, but may also help drive more people to the town center.

“Some of these families may be visiting here for the first time in a long time, some of them may be frequent fliers of the town center,” Peters said. “But it’ll be nice to have this as an option for families to come visit here in the community.”

More than 160 people have already registered to visit the museum during the first week.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends for the next six weeks.

Visitors going during the first week are asked to register online.

More information about the children’s museum can be found here.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen Khan
Blessing’s Kahn plans to retire in October 2023
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Grandma's Country Kitchen
New Winchester restaurant opens Friday, more businesses coming soon
20 under 40 Quincy
Ceremony recognizes 20 Under 40 winners
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with the help of a city grant
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with help of city grant

Latest News

Keokuk cemetery honors veterans past and present
Keokuk cemetery honors veterans past and present
The Life Team at Blessing Hospital earned national recognition for their efforts promoting...
Blessing Hospital recognized for organ donor awareness efforts
Blessing Hospital recognized for organ donor awareness efforts
Blessing Hospital recognized for organ donor awareness efforts
Quincy children’s museum opens satellite experience
Quincy children’s museum opens satellite experience