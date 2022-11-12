WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) “Sports Extra” The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers And The Hannibal Pirates Roll To Convincing Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf

MSHSAA 8-Man District 2: North Shelby Raiders Fall To Defeat In Shelbyville
Hannibal Pirates Roll Past Jeff City At Porter Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

“Football Friday Night”

November 11, 2022

MSHSAA Class 1 District 6 Championship

South Shelby Cardinals 18

(1) Monroe City Panthers 52

Class 4 District 5

Jefferson City 21

Hannibal 42

Class 2 District 7 Championship

Hallsville 8

Bowling Green 57

MSHSAA 8-Man District 2 Tournament

Sweet Springs 46

North Shelby 40

Schuyler County 20

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 60

College Basketball

NCAA

Quincy University 87

Findlay 96

Western Illinois 74

DePaul 86

NAIA

Columbia College 75

Culver-Stockton College 84 (Final/OT)

NJCAA

Rock Valley College 77

John Wood Blazers 87

JWCC: Jeremiah Talton (18 Points)

