WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) “Sports Extra” The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers And The Hannibal Pirates Roll To Convincing Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf
MSHSAA 8-Man District 2: North Shelby Raiders Fall To Defeat In Shelbyville
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
“Football Friday Night”
November 11, 2022
MSHSAA Class 1 District 6 Championship
South Shelby Cardinals 18
(1) Monroe City Panthers 52
Class 4 District 5
Jefferson City 21
Hannibal 42
Class 2 District 7 Championship
Hallsville 8
Bowling Green 57
MSHSAA 8-Man District 2 Tournament
Sweet Springs 46
North Shelby 40
Schuyler County 20
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 60
College Basketball
NCAA
Quincy University 87
Findlay 96
Western Illinois 74
DePaul 86
NAIA
Columbia College 75
Culver-Stockton College 84 (Final/OT)
NJCAA
Rock Valley College 77
John Wood Blazers 87
JWCC: Jeremiah Talton (18 Points)
