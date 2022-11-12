WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) WIU Leathernecks Tip-Off Against DePaul On The College Hardwood In Chicago

(2-0) Western Ventures To “The Windy City” Hoping To Derail The Blue Deamons
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Western Illinois men’s basketball team suffered its first setback of the season, falling 86-74 at DePaul on Friday night. The Leathernecks (2-1) are next in action on Monday, playing at Central Florida on Monday at 6 p.m. The Leathernecks trailed most of the evening as the DePaul offense was fueled by the hot hand of Umoja Gibson, who scored 24 points on 8-10 shooting. 

DePaul took a 32-18 lead in the first half at the seven minute, four second mark, but an 8-0 run by the Leathernecks cut the deficit to six. The Blue Demons and Leathernecks went back and forth the rest of the half with DePaul leading by seven at the break, 42-35. In the early minutes of the second half, DePaul took control, holding Western Illinois without a point until the 14:52 mark. The Blue Demon lead would grow to as large as 20 before the Leathernecks were able to chip away and cut the deficit to 11 but could never get back within single digits. 

western’s Vuk Stevanich had a big outing against DePaul, scoring a season-high 13 points while playing a season-high 29 minutes. Jesiah West also had a season-high, scoring 13 points. The forward added six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Alex Rosner led the way for Western Illinois, scoring 16 points. Quinlan Bennett, returning to his hometown of Chicago, also scored in double digits, adding 12. Senior sniper Trenton Massner chipped in with eight points for WIU but was injured in the first half and did not return. 

Western Illinois went 23-61 from the field (37.7 percent), 6-26 from three (23.1) and 22-26 (84.6) from the line. Western Illinois was outrebounded 33-27. DePaul went 33-56 (58.9 percent), 9-19 from three (47.4 percent) and 11-13 (84.6) from the line.

--WIU Release

