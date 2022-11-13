Illini West sees success with daily counseling services

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Illini West High School made the decision to bring in licensed counselors from the Mental Health Centers of Western Illinois (MHCWI) in order to improve school safety and provide crisis management.

Now halfway through the fall semester, Principal Jim Short said students are taking advantage as over 60 students of the school’s 338 are seeing counselors.

“We looked at post-COVID and realized that students were struggling in a lot of different areas,” Short said. “I think remote learning and the isolation that students went through during brought a lot of different behaviors into play.”

Students are now able to meet at regularly scheduled times multiple times per week to discuss things that pertain to any and all aspects of mental health.

“Some of them [students who see counselors] are one time and that’s it, and maybe that’s a crisis situation where they meet with the resource one time, but we have a number of them that are repeat and continue once or twice a week to see the counselors,” Short added.

Before this school year, Short said students would seek help from the school guidance counselor and student services director.

Ryan Bliss has been a guidance counselor at Illini West for 12 years. In that time he’s helped students prepare for college, build relationships while also playing a part in the mental health side of counseling.

“It’s unique to a school counselor,” Bliss said. “You have to be able to juggle all kinds of things throughout the day with a lot of ups and downs and a lot of jumping from one thing to the next.”

With at least one counselor from MHCWI in the building every day, Bliss said students are beginning to realize that mental health needs to be taken seriously.

“For the longest time it was kind of showing your weakness if you do ask for help, but I think kids are realizing that ‘I can ask for help and it can be productive when I get it,’” Bliss said.

One of those counselors is Kariann Seltzer, but a hurdle is the availability of counselors like Seltzer. While MHCWI has a counselor at Illini West everyday, they’re scheduled to be in the building for two hours.

“We’re immediately rushed with three to five kids per day, if not more than that,” Seltzer said.

Seltzer said some counseling sessions can last as little as 10 to 15 minutes, but other sessions can last more than 30 minutes.

“We’ll work with anything from family and peer stuff at home, relationships, behavioral issues, some depression and anxiety and suicidal thoughts,” Seltzer added. “Sometimes a future intervention because sometimes cannot see past the here and now in these four walls in the school.”

Counselors from MHCWI are available for students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school at 217-357-2136 if they believe their child needs counseling services at school.

The new counseling service is being paid for by the district with a Title I grant and costs about $35,000.

