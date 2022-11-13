New Bishop consecrated in Saturday ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - St. John’s Cathedral in Quincy now has a new bishop.

The Right Reverend Patrick Fodor will now assume the title of The Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of the Missouri Valley.

Before his consecration service took place he tried to center himself to take on the new role.

“Trying to center myself in terms of prayer, to focus on Jesus and to keep that focus there because of all the tiny little details that other wise just kind of are overwhelming,” said Fodor.

He wants to extend the church’s reach in the community in his new role of leadership.

“To address many kinds of situations that have emerged where people are hurting,” said Fodor. “If you are alone, if you need to be connected, if you’re looking for something and you’re not sure even what that is, come and talk to us and experience life with us.”

Bishops of Anglican churches across the country, like Bishop William Bower, came to support Bishop Fodor.

Bower traveled from Georgia to serve as Co-Consecrator and Celebrant of the Mass.

He said it’s important that he make the journey to support Fodor.

“Bishops take that role, being able to look over the entirety of their diocese, of many perishes, of many different clergy and be able to see how they should be deployed properly and answer problems,” said Bower.

Bower believes that St. John’s is in good hands with Fodor.

“He’s done so many things, his family has integrated into the fabric of the community, so I think it’s a good thing,” Fodor said.

Fodor devotes time to the community beyond St. John’s Cathedral.

He’s also a professor of humanities, religion and philosophy at John Wood Community College.

