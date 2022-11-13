Residents shop local at holiday shopping event

The District’s Executive Director, Emily Lombardi said they make it easy for residents to shop...
The District’s Executive Director, Emily Lombardi said they make it easy for residents to shop local by gathering vendors all in one place.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Christkindl Market is being held at the Dick Brothers Brewery Complex at 9th and York in Quincy.

It’s put on by The District to boost the local economy through small business shopping.

Visitors are welcome to shop around while listening to Christmas music and eating holiday food.

The District’s Executive Director Emily Lombardi said they make it easy for residents to shop local by gathering vendors all in one place.

“Having events like these, we hope to bring awareness to the amazing shops that we have here in Quincy and surrounding areas and we hope that when people come and find something unique here that they support the community as well,” said Lombardi.

The festivities continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It costs three dollars for adults to enter, while children 12 and under have free entry.

Click here to learn more about The District in Quincy.

