Stores seeing increase in holiday business

QUINCY (WGEM) - People are getting a start on holiday shopping and stores in the Tri-States are preparing for the weeks ahead.

Managers at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy said they’ve already seen an uptick in business.

“Christmas season seems to be kicking off quite well now that we’ve got a little cold snap,” said Quincy Farm and Home Supply Manager Leon Obert.

They’re selling items like winter work clothing, toys and heaters.

Obert said he thinks with the change in weather, it’s helped them bring in more business.

“Cold weather does us well of course. We’re very winter related store, weather wise. Got all the needs you would need for your home, farm and of course your livestock, as well as your own self. Definitely winter weather, colder weather has driven those sales tremendously for us,” said Obert.

Obert said as they get closer to Christmas, he expects it to be busier.

He said consumers should shop early because what they want could be gone tomorrow.

