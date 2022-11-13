Weather Alert: First Accumulating Snow Possible

The first accumulating snow of the season is likely for the Tri-States overnight Monday night into Tuesday.

A low-pressure system will swing to the South of the region, meaning that the Tri-States will remain on the colder side of the system. Through the day Monday, cloud cover will increase as the system moves closer. There will be some dry air preventing precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, so for many flakes may not start flying until later overnight.

Light snow is expected to fall through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Most regions will likely see a coating to an inch or two of snow from this storm. These are not major accumulations, but it may impact the Tuesday morning drive. There is a low potential that a moderate band of snow develops, which could push amounts higher in a few locations. However, uncertainty is high regarding where exactly that band would develop.

Cloud cover will stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures staying in the 30′s and more light snow showers and flurries possible Wednesday. Unseasonably cold weather will stick around through the end of the week.

