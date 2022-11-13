Weather Alert: Wintry Weather Potential

There is increasing potential that parts of the Tri-States could see some light snow...
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If the cold weather over the weekend did not get anyone in the holiday spirit, the forecast for Monday evening just might.

Sunday will continue the trend of below average temps with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 30′s with the help of more sunshine versus Saturday. Heading into Monday, temps will climb higher, into the low 40′s (still below average). Cloud cover will build through the day on Monday before precipitation starts to break out Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures overnight Monday night into Tuesday will fall to around, or just below freezing. With enough precipitation in the forecast, the Tri-States could see the first accumulating snow of the season. At the moment, it appears as though most areas will see a light rain/snow mix changing over to snow showers overnight. A coating to an inch or two of snow is most likely. If a band of locally heavier snow develops though, there could be a locally higher total mixed in as witnessed Friday night over South central Missouri and Illinois. This is unlikely at the moment, but forecast trends will be monitored.

Behind this weak storm system, more cool air will filter into the Midwest keeping temperatures well below average through the end of the week.

