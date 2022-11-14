Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 13th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Brianna Boone
Isabelle Power
Tim Janssen
Misty Schumacher
Pam Hinshaw
Kathy Stuckman
Steve Hollensteiner
Carryn Roberts
Patty Manker
Dennis Leapley
Beth Heinze
Ayanna Thompson
Hubert Nelson
Kathy Deters
Shelley Bennett
Shela Reichert
Emily Bennett
Naythen Ware
Mikey McNary
Abbey Yantra
ANNIVERSARIES
Kevin & Michelle Hollensteiner
Grant & Rebecca Wilson
Jackson & Kylee Green
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.