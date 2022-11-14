Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 13th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brianna Boone

Isabelle Power

Tim Janssen

Misty Schumacher

Pam Hinshaw

Kathy Stuckman

Steve Hollensteiner

Carryn Roberts

Patty Manker

Dennis Leapley

Beth Heinze

Ayanna Thompson

Hubert Nelson

Kathy Deters

Shelley Bennett

Shela Reichert

Emily Bennett

Naythen Ware

Mikey McNary

Abbey Yantra

ANNIVERSARIES

Kevin & Michelle Hollensteiner

Grant & Rebecca Wilson

Jackson & Kylee Green

