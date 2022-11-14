Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Friday the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas J. Hardi, 26, of Bushnell, Illinois, in connection with a possible sexual assault that happened in July.

Police said the alleged sexual assault happened over the July 4th weekend near Bushnell to a girl under the age of 17.

Police reported that on Friday at 10:19 a.m. they conducted interviews in regard to the sexual assault and at 5:43 p.m. they arrested Hardi at his home.

Police reported that Hardi was already a registered sex offender for a previous crime

Police said that Hardi was charged with criminal sexual assault and his bond is set at $50,000.

Hardi is being lodged in the McDonough County Jail.

