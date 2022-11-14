Highland High School honors veterans with ceremony

MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) - A 27-year tradition continued for Lewis County on Sunday as Highland High School’s history club held a ceremony for veterans.

Veterans, like William Smith who served in Vietnam, were in attendance.

Smith said he’s thankful to see that these students put this event together.

“It’s just a wonderful experience for them to get to feel and know what these guys have gone through,” said Smith.

Highland High School social studies teacher Tricia Hinton said it’s important that she teaches her students to honor veterans.

“I find it really important that kids understand where we come, so that we can guide our future and make good decisions. With ceremonies like this, like a Veterans Day ceremony, is really living history coming right out in our community with our kids being able to play a part in that,” said Hinton.

Students involved in the history club worked with the American Legion to put on this event.

The ceremony included playing of taps, singing of the national anthem and speeches from William Smith and the history club president.

Students said to be a part of this ceremony reminds them to appreciate history.

“Our past is so important to our present day. The reason we are where we are today is because of all the people who have been fighting and all the history that has gone on in the past 2 years, it’s just very important,” said Highland High School sophomore Ellie Goehl.

Veterans Day became a national holiday back in 1954.

68 years later communities like Monticello are still taking days like Sunday to honor those who fought for our country.

