Highland High School honors veterans with ceremony

Highland high school hosts a veteran's ceremony to honor veterans.
Highland high school hosts a veteran's ceremony to honor veterans.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) - A 27-year tradition continued for Lewis County on Sunday as Highland High School’s history club held a ceremony for veterans.

Veterans, like William Smith who served in Vietnam, were in attendance.

Smith said he’s thankful to see that these students put this event together.

“It’s just a wonderful experience for them to get to feel and know what these guys have gone through,” said Smith.

Highland High School social studies teacher Tricia Hinton said it’s important that she teaches her students to honor veterans.

“I find it really important that kids understand where we come, so that we can guide our future and make good decisions. With ceremonies like this, like a Veterans Day ceremony, is really living history coming right out in our community with our kids being able to play a part in that,” said Hinton.

Students involved in the history club worked with the American Legion to put on this event.

The ceremony included playing of taps, singing of the national anthem and speeches from William Smith and the history club president.

Students said to be a part of this ceremony reminds them to appreciate history.

“Our past is so important to our present day. The reason we are where we are today is because of all the people who have been fighting and all the history that has gone on in the past 2 years, it’s just very important,” said Highland High School sophomore Ellie Goehl.

Veterans Day became a national holiday back in 1954.

68 years later communities like Monticello are still taking days like Sunday to honor those who fought for our country.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
There is increasing potential that parts of the Tri-States could see some light snow...
Weather Alert: Wintry Weather Potential
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Sturhahn Jewelers sponsored the Quincy Children Museum's satellite experience in the Quincy...
Quincy children’s museum opens satellite experience
Bishops of Anglican churches across the country, like Bishop William Bower, came to support...
New Bishop consecrated in Saturday ceremony

Latest News

Illini West High School is incorporating mental health counseling for students this school year...
Illini West sees success with daily counseling services
People are starting to get a start on holiday shopping and stores in the area are preparing for...
Stores seeing increase in holiday business
Families shop local at holiday shopping event
Families shop local at holiday shopping event
Craft and Christmas Market draws in crowds
Craft and Christmas Market draws in crowds