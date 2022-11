Hospital Report: November 14, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Daniel ‘Danny’ Maas, age 67, of Canton, IL, formerly of Camp Point, IL died on November 10 in Canton, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Rosemary Hinkamper, age 84, of Quincy died on November 12 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Sherry T. McCarthy, age 77, of Quincy, died on November 11 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

David Baker, age 67, of Hannibal, died on November 12 in Hannibal Regional Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Tim Koch, 53 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away November 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Rebecca “Becky” L. Orr, 68, of Hannibal, MO, passed away November 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Gregory Crawford, age 54, of Liberty, died on November 10 in Timber Point Healthcare Center, Camp Point, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Mary L. Mason, age 81, of Quincy, died November 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

LaMont “Monty” O. Grover, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

James ‘Kurt’ Grootens, age 61, of Quincy, died on November 10 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Gary R. Cain, age 78, of Quincy died on November 9 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Gregory Eugene Kelso, 63, of Hannibal, MO passed away November 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Adam Ferrell & Michelle Bartlett of Barry, IL...boy

Mark & Dominique Hancock of O’Fallon, MO...boy

Chris & Alexis Miller of Hannibal, MO...girl

Brad & Regan Klauser of Liberty, IL...girl

Andrew Peter & Emily Hasbrouck of Quincy, IL....girl

Brenden & Brandy Bradshaw of Griggsville, IL....girl

Mathew & Hannah Bordenkircher of Mt. Sterling, IL....boy

Lorenzo & Rachel Martinez of Mt. Sterling, IL....girl

