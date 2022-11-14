Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

