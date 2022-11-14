Payson man sentenced for attempted trafficking of a minor

By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Payson, Illinois, man was sentenced to 135 months of prison time on Thursday for the attempted enticement of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, evidence showed that in March of 2022, Michael Kamphaus, 34, spoke with an individual that he believed to be a father that was offering sex with his 12-year-old daughter for money.

Kamphaus then planned out the specifics of meeting with the daughter, which included where and what would happen. Kamphaus also repeatedly stated that he was interested in engaging sexually with the 12-year-old girl.

On March 11, 2022, federal law enforcement agents arrested Kamphaus in Peoria, Ill. after he traveled there with plans to meet with the father and daughter.

In July, Kamphaus entered a plea of guilty.

The U.S. Marshals Service has had Kamphaus in custody since his arrest.

This incident was investigated by the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Kamphaus was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

