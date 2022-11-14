Thanksgiving food prices up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanksgiving is next week and the big meal that comes along with it could cost more this year.

Sterling Freed, director of the 24th Street County Market, said food prices are going up across the board and Thanksgiving food is no exception.

Freed said prices for most food items have gone up by eight to 12 percent since last year.

He said the price increase for turkey is the most noticeable, rising by 10 cents per pound from last year, from 69 cents per pound to 79 cents per pound.

Freed said he is also concerned about the supply of turkey due to a number of factors.

“I think the bird flu earlier in the year took a toll,” he said. “I know egg prices were crazy for awhile because of that bird flu and again it’s all those things that are becoming an issue,” Freed said.

He said high transportation costs are another factor in the price hike as well. He said this might be a year where people might look to alternatives to turkey, such as lamb, salmon, or ham.

Customers said while they have gotten used to the high prices, it’s still a challenge to prepare for parties, let alone the holidays.

Quincy resident Megan Orril said with food costs going up, she’s working more overtime to help add some money to the food budget. She said as the holidays approach, her mom tends to designate the items her family should get.

“Her and my dad always do the pies so that we don’t have to worry about and she does her little things, like I always make sure we have the rolls and the cheesy potatoes and my twin sister does her own little things that they always bring and we pretty much have our own set side dishes that we do,” Orril said.

She said she hasn’t started her Thanksgiving shopping yet, as she and her family are still planning out their schedules.

Freed said those looking to save should shop around at different stores and keep an eye out for coupons.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.