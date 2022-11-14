Weather Alert: Get the Snow Brushes Ready

It’s time to dig out those gloves, hats and snow brushes as the first winter weather of the season approaches.

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been expanded to include the entire Tri-States from midnight Monday night through noon on Tuesday. Snow will begin during the overnight hours and spread Northward through the early morning hours. Most areas can expect light to moderate snow with a final total around 1-3 inches. A few sweet spots could climb closer to the 4inch mark as there is the potential for bands of heavier snow to develop.

With the snow falling overnight when temperatures are at their lowest, there may be impacts to the roads for the Tuesday morning drive to work and school. Drivers should use extra caution when heading out the door and leave a little extra time to get to the destination. Drivers should also keep extra space between them and the cars in front of them to prevent collisions.

Most of the accumulating snow will be over by noon on Tuesday, but snow showers and flurries may linger through the afternoon hours and even into Wednesday.

