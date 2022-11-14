Weather Alert: Get the Snow Brushes Ready

Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded to include the rest of the Tri-States.
Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded to include the rest of the Tri-States.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time to dig out those gloves, hats and snow brushes as the first winter weather of the season approaches.

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been expanded to include the entire Tri-States from midnight Monday night through noon on Tuesday. Snow will begin during the overnight hours and spread Northward through the early morning hours. Most areas can expect light to moderate snow with a final total around 1-3 inches. A few sweet spots could climb closer to the 4inch mark as there is the potential for bands of heavier snow to develop.

With the snow falling overnight when temperatures are at their lowest, there may be impacts to the roads for the Tuesday morning drive to work and school. Drivers should use extra caution when heading out the door and leave a little extra time to get to the destination. Drivers should also keep extra space between them and the cars in front of them to prevent collisions.

Most of the accumulating snow will be over by noon on Tuesday, but snow showers and flurries may linger through the afternoon hours and even into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
A weak storm system will clip the region Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing the first...
Weather Alert: First Accumulating Snow Possible
There is increasing potential that parts of the Tri-States could see some light snow...
Weather Alert: Wintry Weather Potential
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Evening Weather 11-13-2022
Evening Weather 11-13-2022