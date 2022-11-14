Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory

Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Winer Weather Advisory will be in effect for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois from midnight tonight through noon tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Adams, Brown, and Pike County in Illinois; and Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe and Ralls County in Missouri from midnight tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.

Before the snow arrives, today will be quiet, dry and cool. Morning temperatures are starting off in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens. We are also starting off the day with mostly clear skies. Even though the day will start off with sunshine, it will not last all day. Clouds will build in throughout the day, gradually taking us over to a mostly cloudy sky. We will remain dry through the day. Daytime highs will be unseasonably cool again, in the low 40s with wind chill values in the 30s.

A low pressure system is forming on the lee side of the Rockies and it is this low pressure that will be bringing us the snow. The low pressure system will sit to the south of us, which places us on the cool side of the system. This low will have ample forcing and moisture available, leading to our first accumulating snowfall of the season. Confidence is high for areawide snowfall. The precipitation will start later tonight. Most likely, the snow will start on the southern tier of the Tri-States after about 9 PM. Then, it will continue to spread northward through the rest of the Tri-States. When the precipitation begins, temperatures may be just above freezing. This would lead to a rain/snow mix. However, as temperatures fall that would turn over to just snow fairly quickly. The snow will continue into the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. The bulk of the snow looks to be done by about 10 AM. However, we will have light spotty snow showers/flurries through the rest of the day. Widespread snowfall totals will range from 1 - 3 inches. However, something called frontogenesis is expected to occur. Frontogenesis can lead to bands of snow with higher snowfall rates. Because of that, those in the advisory area could see some sweet spots of 4 inches.

During the first snowfall of the season, there are oftentimes a lot of car accidents. To try and prevent this from happening to you be sure to:

  • Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. That way, you are not rushing.
  • Keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
  • Start breaking well ahead of an upcoming stop signs/stop lights. That way you do not slide through the intersection or even rear-end someone.
  • Watch out for other drives that may be rushing/not paying attention.
