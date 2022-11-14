West Prairie ninth graders on track, numbers surpass state average for a fourth year

SCIOTA, Ill. (WGEM) - For the fourth year in a row, West Prairie School District has surpassed the state average for ninth graders on track to graduate on time.

The latest Illinois Report Card shows that 97.4% of West Prairie ninth graders are on track, compared to the state average of 86.6%.

Superintendent Guy Gradert said the repeated success is due in-part to the high school’s after school programs and counseling services.

”I think, in part, it’s the way schools maintain their school community, their school climate and the culture ultimately that they cultivate, and I believe here that we’ve provided a great deal of social emotional supports,” Gradert said.

Gradert said students utilize the school social worker in times of stress and anxiety.

Along with seeing students one-on-one, Jessica Ellefritz has daily advisory classes that help students with stress management and relationship building.

Ellefritz serves all students grades 7-12.

“I get to just create relationships with our students, help students if they’re having a hard time, help them manage some of the stress that goes on with being a student,” Ellefritz said. “We know that they’re under a lot and we’re just trying to help them to be resilient in and out of the classroom.”

To better assist students inside the classroom, learning behavioral specialist Angela Hepner created after school programs almost five years ago.

To make sure students stay to get the help they need, Hepner said the district provides a shuttle to transport students back to their homes once the program concludes.

“Students respond well with more one-on-one instruction,” Hepner said. “Maybe they’re embarrassed to ask in front of a whole group, but in a smaller group they’re not afraid to ask as much.”

The after school groups meet twice per week for two hours.

Hepner said around 20% of the Jr. high and high school population utilize the programs.

West Prairie Bushnell Prairie City Macomb State 2022 97.4% 90.6% 87.1% 86.6% 2021 95.3% 75.6% 65.9% 82.2% 2020 95.5% 92.5% 87.6% 88.8% 2019 100% 88.5% 91% 86.6%

West Prairie is having a motivational speaker come to the high school on Wednesday to continue the positive trend. Gradert expects the above average numbers over the past four years to reflect in the coming years graduation rates.

