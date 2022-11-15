City to upgrade stop lights to improve flow of traffic

By Charity Bell
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy is looking to upgrade its traffic signals to make the flow of traffic smoother. The initiative is part of its Quest-2030 program.

The Quincy City Council gave the engineering department and traffic commission the green light to apply for the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants program, Monday night.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said this federal grant would fully fund the first phase of the city’s program.

“Right now the traffic signals basically from Broadway south on 8th Street and 12th Street that are not on the state highway, those are our traffic signals that we’re responsible for. Most of those don’t have any type of vehicle detection. So they’re basically all on timers,” Bange said. “So like if there’s a queue of cars coming from Broadway going south, and then the hit Vermont, that signal doesn’t know I have a bunch of cars coming my way, I need to turn the light green to get them on through.”

He said they’ll first start with traffic signals along 8th and 12th Streets and hope to expand across the city by 2030.

“IDOT currently on Broadway, their signals are all interconnected and they actually have a fiber optic cable and stuff that goes all the way back to Springfield that they can monitor their traffic signals,” Bange said. “So we’re looking to do something similar to that, that this program does. It’ll actually let us remotely monitor the traffic see signals and see that they’re operating correctly and efficiently.”

Bange said they’re looking for $1.9 million to fund the entire program.

They hope to apply by the end of the week and should know in the next four months if they’ll be awarded.

10 aldermen voted yes to approve going through with the application process for SMART Grants program, alderman Mike Rein voted no and three others were absent.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Thomas J. Hardi
Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Latest News

CID Boundaries changing
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position
Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting