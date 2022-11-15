City to upgrade stop lights to improve flow of traffic

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy is looking to upgrade its traffic signals to make the flow of traffic smoother. The initiative is part of its Quest-2030 program.

The Quincy City Council gave the engineering department and traffic commission the green light to apply for the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants program, Monday night.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said this federal grant would fully fund the first phase of the city’s program.

“Right now the traffic signals basically from Broadway south on 8th Street and 12th Street that are not on the state highway, those are our traffic signals that we’re responsible for. Most of those don’t have any type of vehicle detection. So they’re basically all on timers,” Bange said. “So like if there’s a queue of cars coming from Broadway going south, and then the hit Vermont, that signal doesn’t know I have a bunch of cars coming my way, I need to turn the light green to get them on through.”

He said they’ll first start with traffic signals along 8th and 12th Streets and hope to expand across the city by 2030.

“IDOT currently on Broadway, their signals are all interconnected and they actually have a fiber optic cable and stuff that goes all the way back to Springfield that they can monitor their traffic signals,” Bange said. “So we’re looking to do something similar to that, that this program does. It’ll actually let us remotely monitor the traffic see signals and see that they’re operating correctly and efficiently.”

Bange said they’re looking for $1.9 million to fund the entire program.

They hope to apply by the end of the week and should know in the next four months if they’ll be awarded.

10 aldermen voted yes to approve going through with the application process for SMART Grants program, alderman Mike Rein voted no and three others were absent.

