QUINCY (WGEM) - Cold air is locked in across the region. There is no relief through the weekend. We will finally see some sunshine by the time we get to Thursday. The temperatures will not respond until we get into next week. So with the cold air in place daytime, high temperatures are only going to be in the low 30s on Wednesday with a bit of a gusty wind out of the west.

There is some hope for a warm-up (Max Inman)

Thursday while there will be some sunshine daytime high temperatures still be well below normal topping out just below the 40° mark. This weekend we have some very chilly overnights Fridays daytime high only in the mid-20s and overnight low temperatures in the upper to middle teens Friday night.

