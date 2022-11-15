Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Director of Central Services has officially resigned.

Andy Dorian worked for the city of Hannibal for 15 years and said he was only looking for a career change.

On July, Dorian sent an email to city department heads and leaders about concerns over City Clerk Angel Zerbonia’s 8% raise.

In that email, he said “The fact that she is getting an 8% bump is as a big slap in the face to me and my staff and the rest of the employees of the city as you could imagine.”

This was provided by Council Member Stephan Franke, who said he is pushing for more transparency within city government.

“He justly deserves the rare praise of being called irreplaceable,” Franke said. “With the exception of Mayor Jim Hark and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, the rest of City Council just now learned of Andy’s simmering dissatisfaction. Hopefully we can resolve this issue in the best interest of our city,”

Dorian denied our request for an on-camera interview.

He said his last day is Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Thomas J. Hardi
Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault
A weak storm system will clip the region Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing the first...
Weather Alert: First Accumulating Snow Possible

Latest News

Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position
Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting
City to upgrade stop lights to improve flow of traffic
City to upgrade stop lights to improve flow of traffic
City of Quincy still dealing with the aftermath of a cyber attack
City of Quincy still dealing with the aftermath of a cyber attack
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting
Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting