Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Director of Central Services has officially resigned.

Andy Dorian worked for the city of Hannibal for 15 years and said he was only looking for a career change.

On July, Dorian sent an email to city department heads and leaders about concerns over City Clerk Angel Zerbonia’s 8% raise.

In that email, he said “The fact that she is getting an 8% bump is as a big slap in the face to me and my staff and the rest of the employees of the city as you could imagine.”

This was provided by Council Member Stephan Franke, who said he is pushing for more transparency within city government.

“He justly deserves the rare praise of being called irreplaceable,” Franke said. “With the exception of Mayor Jim Hark and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, the rest of City Council just now learned of Andy’s simmering dissatisfaction. Hopefully we can resolve this issue in the best interest of our city,”

Dorian denied our request for an on-camera interview.

He said his last day is Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.