Going back to the drawing board for Phase 3 of Water Supply Improvement Projects after budgeting

QUINCY (WGEM) - Engineers are ready to start work on Phase 3 of Quincy’s water supply improvement project.

This comes after Quincy City Council approved about $137,000 Monday night to redesign the project.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said bids for the original design came in at $12.4 million, but the budget came in at $7.5 million.

Conte said no minor changes would be possible to get it to fit back into the budget, so they started the redesign process in June.

He said the goal now is to move everything in the building to higher floors and use wet flood-proof materials.

“Then we’re going to design the building, to allow it to flood,” Conte said. “Essentially it would fill up with water and then when the flooding recedes it would drain out. Basically, what you do, everything would need to be built out of flood-proof materials which is brick and masonry construction. So that’s not a problem.”

Conte said engineers are ready to start immediately.

He hopes to have the design done by this calendar year, so they can go out to bids again in mid-winter.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.