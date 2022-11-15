Great River Players receive grant, plans to develop outdoor center

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk’s Great River Players theater group are planning to build an outdoor center for community performances.

Officials said it could bring more traffic and revenue to the Main Street District.

Great River Players Board Member and Office Manager Merissa Lewiston has been involved in just about every aspect in the theater.

She’s done it all: acting, costuming and even grant writing.

She said now that they’ve received a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile, they’re preparing for phase one of their project to build the future “Players Courtyard.”

“Part of that is running electrical, so we have to, you know, communicate between an electrical contractor and the local energy company, make sure we have everything done exactly right,” said Lewiston.

The plan is to create an outdoor area where the Great River Players can perform their art.

Lewiston said it will also be a location where the community can gather for summer events like farmer’s markets.

“All of us who participate in Great River Players also are involved in other aspects of the community,” said Lewiston. “ And this seems a really good way for Great River Players as a whole to help reflect that.”

The outdoor space will even feature a new light-up sign.

Main Street Keokuk’s Executive Director, Kira Kruszynski, said the sign that will be placed in the heart of Main Street with the outdoor area is a good way to advertise for future community events that will take place at the Player’s Courtyard.

“It’s a wonderful advertising opportunity for them, but also other groups who work with them,” said Kruszynski.

She said the pandemic has shown officials how essential it is to have a space to hold outdoor gatherings.

“So having a developed gather space where we can all be outside especially as we’ve seen in the last few years, is really important,” Kruszynski said.

Lewiston hopes to start construction on the courtyard by spring of 2023.

