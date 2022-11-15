Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are plans to change the Community Improvement District boundaries yet again in Hannibal.

If approved by the City Council, the District could help improve properties in Hannibal’s historic downtown area, especially ones that are dilapidated.

That’s why City Council Member Charlie Phillips and his wife Laurel want their new construction project to be a part of it.

“It’s an old building from 1880 and it’s been abused, and with our experience, I know we can bring it right back up to where it needs to be and then put in an ongoing, vibrant new business,” Charlie said.

The District would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it to finance their upgrades or help businesses looking to move in.

On Oct. 4, City Council requested that the house the Phillips’ purchased be included in the District boundaries, which already included areas on Mark Twain Avenue, Broadway and Main Streets, and the lighthouse stairs.

The Phillips have to gut the inside and replace windows and porches, which they said money generated from the District would help.

“We are bringing something else to the south side and also Hannibal,” Laurel said. “The south side is our home and we just wanna further progress it and we wanna save these old beauties that are around.”

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said the District would make downtown more vibrant.

“I think we will see more visitors, obviously, I think we will see more business-starts,” Mehaffy said. “But, we will definitely see some of the buildings that are not as attractive get some attention because of these programs.”

Mehaffy is proud of the progress the city has made in the boundary selection process.

“All the revenues that are collected within the boundaries must be spent within the boundaries,” Mehaffy said. “And the boundaries, once they are established, they can’t be changed. So, it’s really important to get these right.”

Mehaffy is going before City Council tomorrow at 7 p.m. to inform them about the changed boundaries.

Council needs to vote on whether or not to approve them.

Revised Hannibal CID Boundaries (WGEM)

