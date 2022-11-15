MoDOT prepares for winter conditions

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Ahead of the incoming winter weather, the Missouri Department of Transportation is working hard to prepare to treat the roads.

Officials said they had salt left over from last year that they plan to use.

Ongoing staffing shortages remain a concern for MoDOT.

The Northeast District said they are down 30% from where they would like to be and that has made it difficult to find snow plow drivers.

Assistant Chief Kevin James said this first snow will be used as training for their new workers.

”An issue that compounds our staffing problems is that we have hired a lot of employees over this past year that have never plowed snow before, so they gotta train those first couple of storms to get comfortable before they can operate the snow plows themselves,” James said.

James also said that other departments are also having a hard time getting snow plow drivers.

