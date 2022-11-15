Nauvoo Community Center nearing completion after setbacks

Crews are still waiting on HVAC units, which Community Center Capital Campaign member John McCarty said should arrive within the next two weeks.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Construction on the Nauvoo Community Center began in March and is nearing completion.

Nauvoo Community Center Capital Campaign Committee member John McCarty originally expected the center to be complete by now, but crews are still waiting for HVAC units to arrive.

Additionally, the project still needs a landscape plan for how to make the center handicap accessible.

“The biggest thing is you’ve got to have the building accessible for ADA and everything, so that has to be in place before we can open,” McCarty said. “It’s going to be weather permitting, but it would be nice to see it open in maybe mid December.

HVAC units he said are expected to arrive within the next two weeks, but the landscape plan is what could cause further delays.

The community center will house the police department, city hall, public library, food pantry, a tourism office and community room.

The building will occupy 8,500 square feet in the heart of downtown. Meanwhile, crews are finishing what painting is left to be done and putting together furnishings for the library.

“Everything can be done right here within a one block area of Nauvoo now,” McCarty added.

Originally, the plan was to move into the old school building that sits behind the present community center location at 1440 Mulholland Street.

McCarty expects the project to be completed by mid-December with a potential opening around that time or in early 2023. The $1.8 million project is being paid for solely by fundraising and donations.



