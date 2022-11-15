New QPS substitute teacher pay increase helping fill ranks

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at Quincy Public Schools say they’ve been able to add substitute teachers this year due to a new pay raise.

Personnel director Lisa Otten said they increased the pay rate for substitute teachers pay rate by $10 so a sub starting out working one through 20 days now get’s $115 a day. She said compensation for days 21 through 60 stands at $125 and pay for anything over 61 days is $145. She said those who work 10 or more days consecutively they can make $155 a day.

Otten said this has added at least 30 subs to their pool of 150.

“We’re able to retain some of our fabulous, wonderful subs that we’ve had in our district for many years,” she said. “We’re able to say thank you to those people who have been loyal to us and it’s also given us an opportunity to bring on new subs.”

Substitute teaches see this as a benefit.

Long term substitute teacher Troy McNay said he started teaching at the junior high about a year ago. He said he works just about every day as a substitute teacher and is the assistant wrestling coach. He said he loves the work and the pay raise is good factor in encouraging those considering substitute teaching to get into the profession.

“Every little bit helps because it’s like everything, cost of living goes up so every little bit helps and definitely even more would be appreciated for sure,” McNay said.

Otten said there is still a need for substitute teachers in all grades across the board as having a good pool really helps if teachers fall ill or need time off.

