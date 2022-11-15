Proposed program to prevent vacant buildings from reaching a “tipping point”

By Dylan Smith
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - A new Vacant Building Registration Program is in the works that city officials said could prevent vacant, unoccupied buildings in town from becoming dilapidated.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the goal is for owners of vacant buildings to register with the program to provide a better point-of-contact between them and the city for when something does happen to the property.

These properties include everything from houses to former businesses.

“Long term vacant structures have negative externalities for the community, they decrease property values, they increase crime and reduce the propensity for neighboring property owners to invest,” Bannon said.

The program is not designed for buildings that are actively for sale and in good repair. Bannon said the program is targeted for buildings that have sat unoccupied for more than two years.

“Those are the properties we tend to see a lot of the more challenging effects from people not realizing the roof has a leak or the foundation might have an issue,” Bannon said. “We’ve had some issues where we’ve had to mitigate those with public funds.”

The city currently has 11 houses that are on the list for demolition. Bannon believes the program would help decline the amount of future buildings that need to be taken down.

The program would assess a $250 annual fee on vacant buildings.

The program is scheduled for discussion in Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Once a final ordinance is drafted, Bannon said the program could be in place before the new year if it gets City Council’s approval.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Thomas J. Hardi
Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Capitol Avenue Renovations
Capitol Avenue Renovation one month away from completion
Capitol Avenue Renovation one month away from completion
Capitol Avenue Renovation one month away from completion
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Trader says the event, resurrected in 2018, will come to an...
Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event
Two Wheels Trading Co.
Mt. Sterling bike service business, Two Wheels Trading Co. opens Friday
Great River Players receive grant, plans to develop outdoor center
Great River Players receive grant, plans to develop outdoor center