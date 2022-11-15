Proposed program to prevent vacant buildings from reaching a “tipping point”

MACOMB (WGEM) - A new Vacant Building Registration Program is in the works that city officials said could prevent vacant, unoccupied buildings in town from becoming dilapidated.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the goal is for owners of vacant buildings to register with the program to provide a better point-of-contact between them and the city for when something does happen to the property.

These properties include everything from houses to former businesses.

“Long term vacant structures have negative externalities for the community, they decrease property values, they increase crime and reduce the propensity for neighboring property owners to invest,” Bannon said.

The program is not designed for buildings that are actively for sale and in good repair. Bannon said the program is targeted for buildings that have sat unoccupied for more than two years.

“Those are the properties we tend to see a lot of the more challenging effects from people not realizing the roof has a leak or the foundation might have an issue,” Bannon said. “We’ve had some issues where we’ve had to mitigate those with public funds.”

The city currently has 11 houses that are on the list for demolition. Bannon believes the program would help decline the amount of future buildings that need to be taken down.

The program would assess a $250 annual fee on vacant buildings.

The program is scheduled for discussion in Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Once a final ordinance is drafted, Bannon said the program could be in place before the new year if it gets City Council’s approval.

