Roads mostly clear for accumulating snowfall

Snow accumulates cars parked on Maine Street in Quincy Tuesday morning.
Snow accumulates cars parked on Maine Street in Quincy Tuesday morning.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Communities across the Tri-States woke up to the first accumulating snowfall of the season early Tuesday morning.

Quincy Central Services director Kevin McClean said roads are wet but clear, with some slick spots on bridges.

He said crews have been in since 5:00 to load up and run their routes and take care of any slick spots.

MoDOT’s Traveler Map also shows mostly clear roads across the region with the exception of Route A and Route H in Ralls County. Both lanes of the roads were closed due to the weather just after 1:00 a.m..

It also shows Highway 36 and Highway 24 west of Monroe City are mostly covered.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said the edges of the road are starting to become covered but remain mostly clear.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Issued due to accumulating snowfall looking likely. This will lead to slick conditions....
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory
Thomas J. Hardi
Bushnell man arrested for alleged sexual assault
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
Payson man sentenced for attempted trafficking of a minor
Payson man sentenced for attempted trafficking of a minor

Latest News

QPS pay raise for substitute teachers helping
New QPS substitute teacher pay increase helping fill ranks
CID Boundaries changing
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Hannibal Community Improvement District Boundaries change, need Council approval
Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position
Dorian resigns from Hannibal Director of Central Services position