Roads mostly clear for accumulating snowfall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Communities across the Tri-States woke up to the first accumulating snowfall of the season early Tuesday morning.

Quincy Central Services director Kevin McClean said roads are wet but clear, with some slick spots on bridges.

He said crews have been in since 5:00 to load up and run their routes and take care of any slick spots.

MoDOT’s Traveler Map also shows mostly clear roads across the region with the exception of Route A and Route H in Ralls County. Both lanes of the roads were closed due to the weather just after 1:00 a.m..

It also shows Highway 36 and Highway 24 west of Monroe City are mostly covered.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said the edges of the road are starting to become covered but remain mostly clear.

