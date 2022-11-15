There’s a growing need for a daycare in Clarence

CLARENCE, Mo. (WGEM) - Clarence is short on daycare options for working families.

Right now, the only option for working families in Clarence are small at home daycares.

Within the next six months, two businesses will be opening up in the area, making the need for a daycare larger.

“With our opening of a new store and a factory that’s going to employ a lot of people, there should be a need for daycare,” said City of Clarence Administrator Dennie Carothers. “If you’re going to put people to work, you have to have a place where they can take their kid.”

City officials and a local entrepreneur are currently working to turn an old school room into a daycare.

This would give families the opportunity to have a place for their kids to go while they work.

As of now, the issue has been getting state inspectors in to review the daycare, so they can open as soon as possible.

“It’s nothing major, nothing big and expensive, it’s just getting everybody here,” said Carothers. “The big problem is getting inspectors here, they’re short staffed.”

After inspections pass, Carothers is hoping they can have the daycare running by the beginning of next year.

Find out about daycare requirements:

Missouri requirements

Missouri requires an individual to be 18 years old or older to start a daycare service.

If you are not wanting to be a licensed caregiver in Missouri, there should only be six or fewer kids in your care. With a caregiver license, 11-20 children are the standard in a group daycare.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Bureau of regulation Licensure will inspect one’s home to fit the ideal home care. There are also training courses to be completed and a background test will be required.

To find out more about becoming a daycare provider in Missouri, read here

Illinois requirements

Illinois requires an individual to be 18 years old or older to start a daycare service.

An unlicensed caregiver has a maximum of three kids, and after that requires a license through the Department of Children and Family Services.

Non-license caregivers must complete three informational checks: Child Abuse and Neglect Tracking System, Illinois National Sex Offender Registry and a criminal background through a fingerprint.

There are also training courses needed for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Shaken Baby Syndrome.

An application to become a child caregiver is available at DCFS

Illinois- Illinois Department of Human Services

Iowa requirements

Iowa requires an individual to be 18 years old to be a caregiver.

Iowa requires six or fewer children for non-licensed caregivers. Anymore must be a licensed daycare. A maximum of 12 children work for a licensed, single-caregiver household.

There are courses to be completed, a background check for the sex offender registry and a criminal background with a fingerprint test.

No experience is required for a non-licensed single-caregiver home or child care with less than eight children.

Felonies in murder, sexual assault with a minor and drug-related arrests within five years of registration are not allowed to open a daycare.

Requirements for the Different Types of Child Care Providers in Iowa

Iowa- Child Care Providers & Registration

