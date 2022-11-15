Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory runs through Noon today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for everyone in the Tri-States through noon today.

The snow showers got a late start last night as the snow had some dry air to overcome. Once we reached saturation, widespread snow started to move through the Tri-States and those showers continue into this morning. Once again, this is not a big winter storm for us but it is the first accumulating snowfall of the season. The first snowfall of the season can oftentimes lead to a lot of car accidents. But some good news for us is that most of the snow is accumulating on grassy and elevated surfaces. A lot of the roads are doing just fine as they are still pretty warm. However, we have had a few reports of a few slick spots especially on bridges/overpasses. Due to the delated start in the snow, snow totals have been trimmed down a bit. We are looking to have a coating to 2 inches. So far I have two snow accumulation reports: 1.8″ Charlie Heath Memorial Conservation Area, Clark County, Missouri and 1″ Edina, Missouri. If you have any snowfall totals, please feel free to email those into us or post them on our Facebook pages. The snow will clear the Tri-States from the southwestern tier (places such as Paris and Perry) to the northeast tier (places such as Keokuk and Macomb) later in the morning. The chance of flurries/sprinkles will persist through the day though. Daytime highs will be unseasonably cool and winter-like, in the mid to upper 30s.

