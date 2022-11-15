WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Palmyra Panthers All-State Wrestler Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

3-Time State Wrestling Champ Headed To Mid-America Conference Mats In 2023
Palmyra PanthersWrestling Standout Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent
Palmyra PanthersWrestling Standout Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - ‘The Pride of Palmyra Wrestling” has finally made it official. As expected, PHS senior Collin Arch signed his National Letter Of Intent earlier today in the Flower City with the Huskies of Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois. That’s where NIU head wrestling coach Ryan Ludwig has put together a solid program over the past 12 years that he’s been at the helm.

NIU currently competes in the Mid-America Conference. Collin will join his older brother (Ross Arch) on the Huskies roster next season. Ross is currently a redshirt freshman with the NIU wrestling team. Collin has had a stellar prep career on the mats in the “Show Me State.” The 3-Time State Champion currently sports a perfect (110-0) slate heading into his final season wrestling for the “Orange & Black.”

After his special signing ceremony came to a close inside the Palmyra High Gym, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the future Huskie to get his thoughts on just why he selected NIU.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QU volleyball team takes business-like approach into Midwest Regional

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Top-seeded Quincy University hosts eighth-seeded Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena in the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 10

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play of The Week

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Camp Point Football Advances To State Semi-Finals

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Camp Point Football Advances To State Semi-Finals

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) WIU Leathernecks Tip-Off Against DePaul On The College Hardwood In Chicago

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western Illinois Falls to (2-1) After Falling To DePaul On The Road

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) “Sports Extra” The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers And The Hannibal Pirates Roll To Convincing Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers & Hannibal Pirates Post Victories On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

"Sports Extra" Monroe City And Hannibal Roll To Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf To Continue March Towards State Championship

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Nov. 10) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Hit The Western Big 6 Hardwood

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST