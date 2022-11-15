WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Palmyra Panthers All-State Wrestler Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - ‘The Pride of Palmyra Wrestling” has finally made it official. As expected, PHS senior Collin Arch signed his National Letter Of Intent earlier today in the Flower City with the Huskies of Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois. That’s where NIU head wrestling coach Ryan Ludwig has put together a solid program over the past 12 years that he’s been at the helm.

NIU currently competes in the Mid-America Conference. Collin will join his older brother (Ross Arch) on the Huskies roster next season. Ross is currently a redshirt freshman with the NIU wrestling team. Collin has had a stellar prep career on the mats in the “Show Me State.” The 3-Time State Champion currently sports a perfect (110-0) slate heading into his final season wrestling for the “Orange & Black.”

After his special signing ceremony came to a close inside the Palmyra High Gym, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the future Huskie to get his thoughts on just why he selected NIU.

