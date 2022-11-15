WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares For The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime Quincy High head wrestling coach Phil Neally had the Blue Devils going all out on the mats earlier today as the squad prepares for the start of the new (2022-23) season next Tuesday. Right now 35 wresters are on the QHS roster, and Neally likes the fact that they seem upbeat and ready to learn and compete at this early stage of the season. Neally indicated that a number of younger wrestlers from the junior high ranks are now working to compete on the high school level. Neely applauded the strong efforts put in by the junior high wrestling coaches to get the young grapplers ready to for the next level.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Quincy High during the team’s 7th practice session of the season and had a chance to check in with coach Neally about the leadership on this year’s team. QHS senior Maximilian Miller (25-11) was also working hard on the mats earlier today as he attempts to return strong from last year’s injury. The young man who looks to compete in the 170-pound weight class also indicated that’s he’s excited to get the new campaign underway with the Blue & White.

