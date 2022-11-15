WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares For The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season

35 Wrestlers Are On The Roster At Quincy High School This Season
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares for The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares for The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime Quincy High head wrestling coach Phil Neally had the Blue Devils going all out on the mats earlier today as the squad prepares for the start of the new (2022-23) season next Tuesday. Right now 35 wresters are on the QHS roster, and Neally likes the fact that they seem upbeat and ready to learn and compete at this early stage of the season. Neally indicated that a number of younger wrestlers from the junior high ranks are now working to compete on the high school level. Neely applauded the strong efforts put in by the junior high wrestling coaches to get the young grapplers ready to for the next level.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Quincy High during the team’s 7th practice session of the season and had a chance to check in with coach Neally about the leadership on this year’s team. QHS senior Maximilian Miller (25-11) was also working hard on the mats earlier today as he attempts to return strong from last year’s injury. The young man who looks to compete in the 170-pound weight class also indicated that’s he’s excited to get the new campaign underway with the Blue & White.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Palmyra Panthers All-State Wrestler Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Wrestling Standout Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Sports

QU volleyball team takes business-like approach into Midwest Regional

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Top-seeded Quincy University hosts eighth-seeded Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena in the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 10

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

QMG Play of The Week

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST

Sports

Camp Point Football Advances To State Semi-Finals

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Camp Point Football Advances To State Semi-Finals

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) WIU Leathernecks Tip-Off Against DePaul On The College Hardwood In Chicago

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western Illinois Falls to (2-1) After Falling To DePaul On The Road

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (November 11) “Sports Extra” The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers And The Hannibal Pirates Roll To Convincing Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers & Hannibal Pirates Post Victories On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

"Sports Extra" Monroe City And Hannibal Roll To Post-Season Victories On Their Home Turf To Continue March Towards State Championship

Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST