Adams County Board approves new budget, allocates ARPA funding

The Adams County Board approved a new budget for the new fiscal year that includes an...
The Adams County Board approved a new budget for the new fiscal year that includes an anticipated $52.5 million in revenue and $56.9 million in expenses.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board has approved its budget for the new fiscal year.

The budget anticipates $52.5 million in revenue, but expenses at $56.9 million.

“We have a slightly deficit budget, but we have a surplus of income that we’re dragging through from last year so that makes it more than balanced,” said Board Chairman Kent Snider.

The board approved the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that included $1.4 million for a new HVAC system at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center. Another $1 million is being set aside for the recommendations that will come from a housing study.

Conducted by the Great River Economic Development Foundation, the study is currently underway and will provide details on what type of housing the city needs most. Snider said there’s a lack of housing and it’s hurting area big businesses that are trying to hire personnel.

”All of our industries in the area... Titan, Knapheide, Gardner Denver...they’re all trying to hire people and there’s really no where for them to live,” Snider said. “The study will determine if we need rentals, if we need single family [houses], do we need duplexes.”

Previous projects that have stemmed from ARPA funding include elevators in the courthouse, information technology upgrades and water and sewer upgrades.

