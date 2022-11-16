Amtrak cancels morning trains between Quincy and Chicago through Jan. 16

QUINCY (WGEM) - Amtrak has announced that morning train service between the station in Quincy and Chicago is on hold.

The service suspension is planned through Jan. 16.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said the cancellation is due to staffing issues. Magliari said the collective bargaining agreement between Amtrak and union employees allows employees to choose their work routes based on seniority. He said enough senior employees had chosen other routes that Amtrak had to make the decision to cancel scheduled trains.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.