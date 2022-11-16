Capitol Avenue Renovation one month away from completion

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Capitol Avenue Renovation Project is wrapping up and on track to be completed in one month.

The $1.8 million project started in May. City administrator Vada Yingling said all that’s left to do is beautify the street with landscaping, light poles, benches, planters and brick paving.

“All the sidewalks, handicap accessibility, parking lanes, traffic lanes, of course all of the underground infrastructure work was done prior to that,” Yingling said.

Yingling said the hard completion date is Dec. 18.

