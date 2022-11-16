Cell phones unable to reach Clark County Sheriff’s Office

(123)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that cell phone calls were not making it through to the sheriff’s office.

Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster stated if you have an emergency, you should contact them only by landline, if you call by a cellphone you will get a busy signal.

Sheriff Webster added, if you only have a cell phone, you can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132 or a surrounding county sheriff’s office and they will be able to contact the sheriff by radio.

CenturyLinnk911 is reporting a circuit is down. The repair time at this time is unknown.

