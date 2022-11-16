Colder today with some flurries

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, wind chill values are in the teens to 20s. The northern tier is starting off with clouds, while the rest of the Tri-States will start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Through the morning though, stratus clouds will move back into the Tri-States giving all of us a cloudy sky. These clouds will keep us colder today. Highs will be in the low 30s with feels like temperatures in the 20s. The upper-level trough that was responsible for yesterday’s snow will continue to sit over the Great Lakes region and southeastern Canada through the rest of the week. We will be situated on the western side of this trough, which will allow for kinks in the atmosphere to roll through here. With moisture still lingering, these kinks in the atmosphere could lead to some flurries today. Especially for the Iowa and Illinois side. Winds today will be out of the west, sustained at about 5 to 15 mph. A few gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible though.

Into tonight, we will have decreasing clouds with lows mainly in the low 20s. However, a few location, such as Shelbina, Paris and Edina, Missouri, should see lows in the teens.

Temperatures tomorrow will still be unseasonably cool, in the mid to upper 30s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. A weak cold front will move through later in the evening. As the front passes through, it could lead to a few more flurries. Then, colder air will filter in for Friday.

