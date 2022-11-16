Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle.

Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.

Political experts say Quinn’s announcement is regarding a potential run for Chicago mayor. He’s circulated petitions in order to get on the upcoming ballot; 12,500 valid signatures are needed. November 28 is the last day to file those petitions.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Quinn said he wanted to wait and see the field of candidates before making his decision. Current Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot already launched her re-election campaign. Just last week, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced his plans to go after the seat.

