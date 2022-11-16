Hancock County Republican Central Committee to recommend state’s attorney candidate

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hancock County Republican Central Committee will make its recommendation Wednesday night for a replacement candidate for the Hancock County State’s Attorney.

Chairwoman Audrey Hall reported the committee will recommend Bobi James be appointed to the position to fill the remainder of the term through Nov. 30, 2024.

“We canvassed for potential candidates, posted the position across the circuit, and followed up on every recommendation that we received. We thoroughly considered all resumes and applicants that we met with. In the end, I feel very strongly that we have selected the right candidate for this position. Our candidate is extremely intelligent, hard-working, compassionate, and well-respected. She is also a lifelong member of Hancock County and I know that she will work hard for her constituents,” Hall stated in a letter to the board. “This recommendation comes with support of Judge Clark, Judge Gambrell, former State’s Attorney Rachel Mast, the Sand Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 428, Sheriff Travis Duffy as well as multiple deputies and police officers, several lawyers and courthouse staff members, and with the majority vote of the Hancock County Republican Central Committee.”

Former State’s Attorney Rachel Mast announced her resignation earlier this month.

She had served as the assistant state’s attorney in Hancock County until March 2018 when she was sworn in as state’s attorney after her predecessor Jason Pohren died of a heart attack.

In November 2018, she was elected to finish Pohren’s term and then re-elected in 2020.

