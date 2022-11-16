Hannibal City Council approves finalized Community Improvement District boundaries

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Community Improvement District boundaries in Hannibal are set in stone after city council finally approved them Tuesday night.

The building at 415 Jefferson might look like a dilapidated home now, but owners Charlie and Laurel Phillips have plans to transform it into a south side business.

Hannibal City Council voted to approve the revised Community Improvement District boundaries, adding 415 Jefferson Street.

The Phillips said they have to do a lot of work on the building, so the money collected from the Community Improvement District will help them.

After a lengthy boundary selection process, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said he is glad the boundaries have been chosen.

“Once the boundaries are chosen they can’t be changed, and so we took just a couple of weeks here just to go back and make that revision just to make sure that we have that included so that as they develop that property, they have that opportunity to be part of that Community Improvement District,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy said the next step is to write up the CID petitions. Then, a board of directors needs to be chosen to oversee the petitions.

You can see a photo of the chosen boundaries here.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Council voted to not lease downtown parking spaces to Main Street businesses.

Mayor Jim Hark discussed how a date has not yet been chosen for Council Member Stephan Franke’s impeachment hearing.

Council approved the final plat of the new Vista Way subdivision.

