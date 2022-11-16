Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Willaims Announces Top Ten Recruiting List

Williams Rated As The Number 1 All-Purpose Back In The USA From The Class Of 2024 By National College Football Recruiting Website
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Turns In A Record-Set Performance With 8 Touchdowns
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Turns In A Record-Set Performance With 8 Touchdowns
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After months of local prep football fans waiting and wondering, Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams has apparently finally offered some indication on what collegiate football programs he’s taking a serious look at as pertains to recruiting. Willaims first received a Div. 1 offer from the University of Oregon months ago, but strangely the Ducks were not mentioned on his current Top Ten list. In fact, no college football program from the Pac 12 Conference made the list.

Several SEC football programs made the list including the Tigers of Missouri in Columbia and the Kentucky Wildcats. Two Big Ten Conference college football programs also made the cut. We’ll have the latest...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On His Current Top Ten College Football Recruiting List

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Willaims Has Uncovered His Top Ten List

News

Quincy Grand Prix organizer announces end of event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaiah Haywood
Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder wrote that he wants to provide value to sponsors, and low attendance by drivers and spectators prevent that, resulting in the event’s cancellation.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team Prepares For The Start Of The 2022-23 IHSA Season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Start The (2022-23) Wrestling Season

Sports

QHS Wrestling Team Preparing For The Upcoming 2022-23 Season On The IHSA Mats

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 14) Palmyra Panthers All-State Wrestler Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Wrestling Standout Collin Arch Signs National Letter Of Intent With Northern Illinois University

Sports

QU volleyball team takes business-like approach into Midwest Regional

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Top-seeded Quincy University hosts eighth-seeded Northern Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena in the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 10

Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play of The Week

Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST

Sports

Camp Point Football Advances To State Semi-Finals

Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports