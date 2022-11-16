Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Willaims Announces Top Ten Recruiting List

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After months of local prep football fans waiting and wondering, Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams has apparently finally offered some indication on what collegiate football programs he’s taking a serious look at as pertains to recruiting. Willaims first received a Div. 1 offer from the University of Oregon months ago, but strangely the Ducks were not mentioned on his current Top Ten list. In fact, no college football program from the Pac 12 Conference made the list.

Several SEC football programs made the list including the Tigers of Missouri in Columbia and the Kentucky Wildcats. Two Big Ten Conference college football programs also made the cut. We’ll have the latest...

