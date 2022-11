QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

James “Jim” W. Ruhl, 88, of Hannibal, MO passed away November 15 at his home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Carroll Gene Vincent, 84, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 13 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.