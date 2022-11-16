Illinois officials urge drivers to practice caution, watch for plows

QUINCY (WGEM) - Early this morning, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois State Police (ISP) representatives gathered to inform the public on how to be safer drivers this winter season.

They said too many people drive in snowy conditions like they do when it’s warm out, too fast and too dangerous.

Joe Holtschlag is one of the IDOT employees working to ensure roads are safe to travel on in the winter.

He’s been a highway maintainer for a decade, and said most of the time, he’s more nervous about how other drivers act on the road than he is about winter weather conditions.

“I’ve had several close calls,” said Holtschlag.

One year when working outside of a truck, he was side swiped by a car driving too quickly on slick roads.

IDOT’s Operations Supervisor, Russ Heinkamper, warns drivers to exercise caution for not just themselves, but those working to clear roads too.

“If you’re coming up behind a plow, if you can’t see the plows mirrors then typically the driver will not be able to see you, so we ask for everybody to stay back far enough to where our plow drivers can know that you’re back there,” said Heinkamper.

IDOT’s District Six Operations Engineer, Steven Beran, asks that you have patience when waiting for your roads to be treated.

He said district wide, they’re about 45 drivers short from being fully staffed and he asks that you practice caution if you’re experiencing delayed snow and ice response times.

“Everybody’s a little bit rusty in their winter driving habits, so they need to slow down, take it easy, don’t make any sudden moves and don’t apply the brakes in a rapid fashion and try to give our snow plows some room to work,” Beran said.

Sergeant Mike Kindhart, Illinois State Police Safety Education Manager, said this is not a fun time for law enforcement.

“Law enforcement dreads the first snow of the year and we’ve already had a little dose of it,” said Kindhart.

He encourages residents to drive slow, plan your trips ahead of time and always keep an emergency travel kit in your vehicle.

Some things that ISP and IDOT encourage you to keep in your emergency kit include jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, bottles of water, non-perishable food and a phone charger.

How to be prepared for the cold weather, Red Cross

Winter crash statistics

Illinois crash statistics

Iowa crash statistics

Winter weather driving tips from the Illinois Tollway

Use GettingAroundIllinois.com to check travel conditions 24/7 before heading out.

Do not travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. Make sure someone is aware of your route when driving. Familiarize yourself with public transportation and ridesharing options.

Give yourself plenty of extra time. Slow down and increase the distance between other vehicles.

Watch out for black ice. A road may appear clear but can be treacherous.

Be especially careful when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing and can become extremely slick.

Don’t crowd the plow. You might see them, but they might not see you. Also, road conditions are much better behind than in front of the plow. Any plow that’s hit is one less resource available to clear the roads.

Prepare an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first-aid kit.

Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law in Illinois. And it’s your best defense in a crash.

Drop it and drive. Put down the mobile devices – it, too, is the law.

Give them distance. Obey the Move Over Law by slowing down and changing lanes when approaching ANY stopped vehicle with flashing lights.

Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

Related Story:

This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.