Mt. Sterling bike service business, Two Wheels Trading Co. opens Friday

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A Brown County entrepreneur is gearing up for his grand opening this Friday. Two Wheels Trading Co., a bike repair and accessory shop, will open at 110 W. Main Street.

The shop will service a wide variety of bike repairs in addition to buying, trading, and selling bikes, and selling gear such as helmets, tires, and tubes.

Co-owner Jeff Schmitz said it made sense to open the business at this time since there are plans to build bike trails in Brown County soon.

“We’re just looking forward to people coming in, checking us out, and providing a servicing in an area that doesn’t really have any,” Schmitz said. “We’re 40 miles away from the closest other repair shop which is Quincy and they’re a great shop, but we think if there was something in a little closer proximity it would help people out.”

Two Wheels Trading Co. will have it’s grand opening and ribbon cutting this Friday at 5 p.m.

Hours of operations:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

